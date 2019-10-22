Vahaamahina quits rugby

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: France lock Sebastien Vahaamahina announced his international retirement on Monday 24 hours after being sent off in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to Wales.
Les Bleus led 19-10 when Vahaamahina was sent off in the 49th minute in Oita for elbowing Aaron Wainwright before his side lost after conceding a penalty goal and a late converted try in the final half an hour.
Vahaamahina, who won his 46th cap in the fixture, lashed out at flanker Wainwright at a driving maul with his side seeming to be in a dominant position in the game.
Captain Guilhem Guirado and the most-experienced member of France’s World Cup squad Louis Picamoles also announced the end of their international careers after the loss. Wales face South Africa in next Sunday’s semi-final after two-time reigning champions New Zealand play England a day earlier.
