Amar Cables enter Veterans Cricket final

LAHORE: Amar Cables Beat Wah Power by 5 wickets and qualified for the regional final of the 20th National Veterans Cricket Cup at Shah Faisal Ground.

Scores: Wah Power 225 all out after 28.1 overs (Yaqoob Masih 46, Bilal Sarwar 44, Amir Siddique 29 and Khurram Shahzad 26, Waqas Ahmad 4/42, Akbar Ali 4/40). Amar Cables 226/5 in 29.2 overs (Ashraf Ali 91*, Dastagir Butt 58, Waqas Ahmad 22 and Afzal Shah 31*, Rashid Latif Jr 2/28, Amir Siddique 2/48). Chief Guest Commissioner FBR Bahzad Mehmood gave man of the match award to Ashraf Ali.