Manzoor Memorial Golf today

LAHORE: The 7th Syed Manzoor Hussain Memorial Golf tournament for amateurs, ladies and senior golf professionals will be contested on Tuesday at the par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. For the 7th time in succession this golf competition aims to generate a battle- hardened activity for prominence amongst the formidable golf players of the city who will gather and compete to honoru the memory of late Manzoor Hussain who played golf at Lahore Gymkhana with zest and zeal for over 50 years. Also competing will be his son Syed Shaghil Hussian who travels all the way from USA. The early morning tee off will take place at 7am. At the conclusion of the competition the prizes will be awarded to the winners by Syed Shagil Hussain.