Burglary ring that targeted footballers held

MADRID: Police in Spain have smashed a burglary ring suspected of targeting the homes of famous La Liga football players while they were away playing matches, Spanish police and Europol said Monday.

The members of the gang, made up of four Albanians and a Spaniard, were arrested on Wednesday in a series of co-ordinated raids in Madrid and the nearby city of Toledo, European police agency Europol said in a statement.

“It is believed that the criminal group monitored the players’ activities through their social media accounts to know when to strike. In some cases, there were family members inside the homes when the criminal group entered,” it added.

Spanish police did not name the victims of the gang, saying only that some of the homes targeted by the group belonged to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

But Spanish media have reported that Real Madrid’s French striker Karim Benzema and its Brazilian midfielder Casemiro, as well as Atletico Madrid’s Ghanian international midfielder Thomas Partey, are among those whose homes have been hit by robberies in recent months.