Punjab’s National Games camps from 24th

LAHORE: The training camps of Punjab’s different teams for the preparation of 33rd National Games will kick off at various venues from October 24 to Nov 7, 2019.It is pertinent to mention here that the grand event of 33rd National Games will be staged in Peshawar next month.

Expert coaches will impart training to male and female Punjab athletes in the following games: Archery, athletics, badminton, baseball, basketball, boxing, bodybuilding, cycling, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, kabbadi, karate, shooting, softball, swimming, squash, taekwondo, table tennis, tug-of-war, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu etc.

DG Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, in a statement on Monday urged the coaches and trainers to improve physical fitness of Punjab athletes besides honing their sports skills during training camps.

Aulakh stressed upon Punjab male and female players to polish their games during the training camps under the supervision of expert coaches. “The National Games 2019 is a suitable opportunity for Punjab’s talented athletes to prove their mettle. Our players are capable to clinch plenty of medals in the National Games,” he opined.

Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti says Punjab athletes will offer excellent performance in National Games: Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has promised to reward medal winners of Punjab contingent in the upcoming 33rd National Games scheduled to be staged in Peshawar next month.