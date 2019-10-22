Bangladesh players go on strike

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of India, starting November 3, is now in doubt as the players of the national side called for a press conference in Dhaka and announced that they will not take part in any cricketing activities unless a 11-point demand made to the cricket board is met. This also means they will not partake in the ongoing National Cricket League season, as well as the upcoming camp for the tour of India. Senior players like Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal were all present at the press conference that also had a big group of first-class cricketers standing by in support. “We did not include Under- 19 team here as they are preparing for the World Cup. Everybody else is here and we know everybody is with us. We are not going to involve in cricket unless our demand is fulfilled we are not coming back to cricket,” Shakib said.