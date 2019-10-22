National T20 Cup 2019-20: S Punjab sink Sindh to reach semifinal

KARACHI: Spinners M Hafeez and Zahid Mehmood put Southern Punjab in the semi-finals when they defeated Sindh by 34 runs in their final league fixture of the National T20 Cup 2019-20 at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad on Monday.

In the day-nighter Hafeez (4-24) and Zahid (4-21) bowled excellently to enable Southern Punjab to dismiss Sindh for only 114 in 17.4 overs while chasing 149. Sarfraz Ahmed top-scored 47.

Earlier Wahab Riaz (41) and Shoaib Malik (38) shepherded Southern Punjab to 148-9. Sohail Khan and Anwar Ali did the damage by sharing seven wickets between them. After opting to bat first Southern Punjab had a poor start as Test pacer Sohail Khan blew their top order within no time.

He removed openers Shan Masood (0) and M Hafeez (0) for first-ball duck before sending back Sohaib Maqsood for eight-ball duck inside seven deliveries. However at that stage Wahab Riaz, who was promoted in the batting order, shared 73 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership with Shoaib Malik (38) to revive the innings. Wahab, who was removed by spinner Kashif Bhatti, hammered two sixes and three fours in his 30-ball knock.

Malik, also a former Pakistan captain, batted rather slowly, smacking one six and three fours from 41 deliveries.

When Kashif gave the much-needed breakthrough to Sindh by getting the wicket of Wahab Southern Punjab faced another collapse. International allrounder Anwar Ali had the scalps of Saif Badar (4), Umar Siddiq (0) and Shoaib Malik to leave Shan Masood’s side reeling at 105-7 in 16.3 overs. At that stage Aamer Yamin (27) and Bilawal Bhatti (24) used long handles to take their side to a good total in the end. Yamin, also have represented Pakistan in four one-dayers and two T20s, hammered two sixes and one four from 19 deliveries. Bilawal smashed one six and two fours from just 14 balls. Kashif Bhatti, who was on Monday picked in Pakistan’s Test squad for Australia tour, remained the most expensive bowler as he picked 2-55 in four overs.

Chasing tricky target Sindh had a poor start when they lost their openers Khurram Manzoor (2) and Ahsan Ali (1) cheaply. Skipper Asad Shafiq (25) and wicket-keeper batsman Sarfraz Ahmed (45) added 63 at that stage for the third wicket association to help their side stay alive.

Former Pakistan’s captain M Hafeez broke the partnership when he had Asad who hammered three fours in his run-a-ball knock.

After Asad’s departure Sindh kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were folded for 114 in 17.4 overs. Sarfraz, who fell in the 16th over, smashed one six and three fours from 37 balls. The win enabled Southern Punjab (5 points) join Balochistan and Northern in the semi-finals. The fourth semi-finalists will become clear with the Tuesday’s match between Central Punjab (3 points) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (2 points). Sindh finished with four points. In other game on Tuesday (today) Northern will meet Balochistan which will also decide the league stage winners as both the outfits share six points each.

Tariq Rasheed and M Sajid supervised the match. Asif Yaqoob remained television umpire and Aziz-ur-Rehman remained match referee.