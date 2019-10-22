close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 22, 2019

Thrilling win for Southern Punjab

Sports

October 22, 2019

LAHORE: Southern Punjab won a thrilling National T20 2nd XI tournament match against home side Sindh by five runs at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. With the win, Southern Punjab maintained their unbeaten run in the tournament and have qualified for the semi-finals with a 100 percent record, winning each of their five group matches.

Scores in brief: Southern Punjab v Sindh, National Stadium, KarachiSouthern Punjab 150 for 9, 20 overs (Maqbool Ahmed 50, Zeeshan Ashraf 36; Shahnawaz Dhani 3-21, M Umer 3-27). Sindh 145 for 9, 20 overs (Jahid Ali 40, Rameez Raja Jr 28, Rameez Aziz 27; Ataullah 4-25, M Ali Khan 3-32)

Result: Southern Punjab won by five runs.

