Ronaldo happy with ‘attacking’ Juventus

ROME: Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo gave coach Maurizio Sarri a vote of confidence on Monday when he said he was happy with the “more attacking” approach the club had adopted since Sarri came on board in the summer. “I think the team is getting better,” said Ronaldo on the eve of Juve’s Champions League Group D meeting with Lokomotiv Moscow. “We are getting more and more confident. We are playing a different brand of football, more attacking. “I like the way he (Sarri) wants the team to play. We are creating more opportunities, we have more confidence in ourselves, I’m happy with these changes.