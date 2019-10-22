Musa hopes to make his inclusion count

ISLAMABAD: Rookie pacer Musa Khan (Islamabad Gymkhana) who has been drafted in both Test and T20 squads for Australian tour hoped to make his inclusion count, saying “it is the biggest moment for his short but eventful cricketing career’.

Talking to The News, soon after chief selector Misbahul Haq announcement that he along with other teenage pacer Nasim Shah have been picked for Australian tour, Musa said he got thrilled and excited at the news. “Every cricketer’s dream is to play for the national team and for the country. Ever since I started my cricket, my main objective had been to represent the national team in international cricket and finally I have got a chance,” he said.

19-year old Musa originally belongs to Kohistan (Chitral) but has played all his cricket in Islamabad. “This Kohistan is in Chitral not the one that is adjacent to Mansehra. I belong to that part of the country but have played all my cricket in Islamabad,” Musa said. The youngster has the ability to bowl at a rapid pace of around 145km. “I can even improve my speed further but basically I concentrate more on my line and length and on bowling longer spells instead of short bursts.”

Musa’s this uncanny ability earned him a place on the Test as well as on the T20 team. “I represented Pakistan under-19 with the hope to play for the country’s national team for one day. I would not let this opportunity goby easily. I would try my best to retain my place on the team. Retaining place is difficult and unless and until I work extra hard I would not be able to do so. So my first approach would be work even harder on my fitness and performance.”

His figures of 4-38 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) in the on-going National T20 where he got wickets of FakharZaman, M Rizwan, Israrullah and Adil Amin impressed selectors so much that bowling coach even rated him along with three others as the future of Pakistan cricket.

“Musa, Nasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi and M Hasnain are the future of Pakistan cricket. They are the pace battery we would be carrying around in years to come,” bowling coach Waqar Younis said.

Musa had played just one match so far of the National T20. “We have some senior pacers in the Northern team and they got the opportunity to play first three matches. When I got chance and I tried to put in best effort and thanks God Almighty I succeeded in that,”” he said.