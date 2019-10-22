Sarfraz, Malik, Hafeez out of Pak squads: Misbah brings in new faces for Australia tour

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board Monday named what it called pace sensations, Musa Khan and Naseem Shah, along with teenage Shaheen Shah Afridi, in the 16-man squad for next month’s World Test Championship fixtures to be played against Australia.

However, with chief selector and head coach Misbah-ul Haq has given a clear message to the players to shape up or ship out. In naming new-look squads Pakistan dropped former skipper Sarfraz Ahmed from the country’s Twenty20 and Test squads for their upcoming Australian tour. Experienced players Shoaib Malik and M Hafeez were also given the axe in the shorter format. M Hafeez and Shoaib Malik were not considered as part of the selectors’ forward-looking strategy. Sarfraz, 32, was stripped last week of his Twenty20 international and Test captaincy, just days after Pakistan were routed 3-0 by Sri Lanka at home in the short format. His place in both squads was taken by 27-year-old M Rizwan, whose only Test was in New Zealand in 2016.

Talking to media while announcing the team, Misbah said he has made it clear to every player to work hard as doors are open for them. “Performance is the only criteria for getting a place in the national team,” he stressed. The three quicks will join 14-Test veteran M Abbas and fast-bowler Imran Khan Senior, who has been recalled after playing his ninth and final Test in Sydney in January 2017, as the Pakistan cricket selectors have taken an attacking and aggressive approach for the upcoming Tests while also looking at the future. The 19-year-old Musa from Islamabad has played seven first-class matches in which he has taken 17 wickets, while Lahore’s 16-year-old Naseem has also claimed 17 wickets in five first-class matches.

In the 20-over format, Musa will team up with M Amir, M Hasnain, Wahab Riaz and M Irfan, the 2.16m tall left-armer who has been included to further bolster the fast bowling attack while keeping an eye on next year’s ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020. In both the formats, Misbah-ul-Haq’s selection committee has also rewarded the high-performing players.

In the T20I side, they have included Bannu’s 24-year-old middle-order batsman Khushdil Shah and 26-year-old wrist spinner Usman Qadir of Lahore, who has played seven Big Bash League matches for Perth Scorchers. In the ongoing National T20 Cup, Khushdil has scored 93 runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an impressive strike-rate of over 160. Khushdil was the second highest run-getter in the Pakistan Cup 2019, scoring 316 runs at 105.33 with the help of two centuries while Usman has taken four wickets at an economy-rate of under seven. In the Test side, the selectors, apart from Musa and Naseem, have also named uncapped opener Abid Ali, who has scored 7,000 first-class runs in 104 matches, including 300 runs in the two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy matches to date, and left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti. The 33-year-old Kashif has taken 10 wickets in the current season, while in an 83-match first-class career, spanning over 12 years, he has taken 327 wickets.

“We have focused our sights on the future of Pakistan cricket and rebuilding of the team in order to meet future challenges and it is imperative to have the best players in the squad to take on a tough challenge in Australia in a brave and decent manner by demonstrating aggressive and fear less cricket,” Misbah asserted.

T20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, M Amir, M Hasnain, M Irfan, M Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir and Wahab Riaz.

Test side: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, M Abbas, M Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah.

Series schedule: October 31: T20 warm-up match v CA XI, Bankstown, Sydney

Nov 3: 1st T20I, Sydney

Nov 5: 2nd T20I, Canberra

Nov 8: 3rd T20I, Perth

Nov 11-13: Three-day match v CA XI, Optus Stadium, Perth (d/n)

15-16 Nov 15-16: Two-day match v CA XI, WACA, Perth

Nov 21-25: 1st Test, Brisbane

Nov 29-Dec 3: 2nd Test, Adelaide (d/n).