Tue Oct 22, 2019
AFP
October 22, 2019

Sudan agrees to aid, truce, in talks with rebels

JUBA: Sudan’s government agreed Monday to allow humanitarian relief to war-torn parts of the country and renewed a ceasefire pact with major rebel groups at peace talks in South Sudan. Officials from all sides said the new administration in Khartoum and the two umbrella groups of rebels had signed a declaration to keep the doors open to dialogue.

“The political declaration will pave the way for political negotiations and is a step towards a just, comprehensive and final peace in Sudan,” said General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, a key figure in Sudan’s transitional government.

Talks have been underway in Juba since last week between the new government in Khartoum and rebels who fought now-ousted president Omar al-Bashir’s forces in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. The new transitional authorities, tasked with leading the way to civilian rule after the ouster of Bashir, have vowed to bring peace to these conflict zones.

