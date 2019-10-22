Prince Harry admits he and Prince William ‘on different paths’

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry said he and his brother Prince William were on “different paths” and admitted occasional tension in their relationship. The Duke of Sussex, 35, has been plagued by rumours of a growing rift between him and 37-year-old William, and he acknowledged that “inevitably stuff happens” given their high-profile roles in the royal family. In an interview with ITV television filmed during his recent tour of southern Africa with his wife Meghan, Harry said: “We are brothers. We will always be brothers. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me. “We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly.“

The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days. William and Harry’s close bond was cemented in the aftermath of their mother Diana, princess of Wales’s shock death aged 36 in a 1997 Paris car crash during a paparazzi pursuit. But while William is one day destined for the throne, Harry — sixth in line and now with his own wife and baby — has begun to strike out on his own. This year the brothers split their joint offices and charitable foundation and no longer live in close proximity. Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 and their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor was born in May this year. Meghan, who has also been rumoured to have feuded with William’s wife Kate, said her British friends had warned her not to marry Harry. “The British tabloids will destroy your life,” she said they told her.