Turkey outlines ‘safe zone’ plan ahead of key deadline

ANKARA: Turkey outlined Monday its plans for a 120-kilometre “safe zone” in Syria on the eve of a key withdrawal deadline, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the West of “standing by terrorists”.

A Turkish military source said Kurdish fighters should initially withdraw from the area between Tal Abyad, captured by Turkish forces at the start of the offensive, and Ras al-Ain, under a US-brokered agreement that expires Tuesday night. Turkey has warned that if this does not happen it will resume its offensive against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia, which it began after the US announced it was pulling out troops from the area.

Although President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey wants a “safe zone” that is 444 kilometres (275 miles) long, the first stage of the plans will only cover a quarter of the distance. An agreement between the Syrian regime and the Kurdish forces to allow Damascus´ troops into certain parts of northern Syria appears to have thwarted Ankara´s plans for a larger “safe zone”.

“We are following the 120 kilometres first,” the source said Monday. The source added that the “safe zone” would then be extended to 444 kilometres stretching up to the Iraqi border.

Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi Monday denounced any move by Turkey to establish military bases in Syria as “unacceptable”. The Turkish defence ministry earlier Monday said five Turkish soldiers have been killed so far during the operation while 86 soldiers have been injured. The ministry added that 76 members of the “Syrian National Army” fighting with them have died, while 273 fighters have been wounded.

Withdrawing US troops enter Iraq from Syria: Dozens of US armoured vehicles with American soldiers aboard crossed into Iraqi Kurdistan from Syria on Monday, according to AFP journalists.

The withdrawing convoy crossed the Tigris River at the Fishkhabur border post near the Turkish frontier, en route to Arbil, the capital of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, where there is a US base.

The United States announced the withdrawal of 1,000 American soldiers deployed in northeast Syria on October 13, the fifth day of Turkey´s offensive against the Kurdish People´s Protection Units (YPG), which Ankara considers a terrorist group. On October 7, US soldiers withdrew from the Turkish border in northern Syria on orders of President Donald Trump, opening the way for Turkey´s offensive against Kurdish forces.