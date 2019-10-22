Residents protest closure of underpass on University Road

PESHAWAR: The residents of Tehkal Bala, Jehangirabad and Ghareebabad localities on Monday held a protest and blocked University Road for traffic against closure of the underpass.

They set one week deadline for opening of the old underpass and threatened to uproot the fence to make a way for road crossing the otherwise. Addressing the protesters, Arbab Khizer Hayat criticised the government for its failure to complete the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project. He said Peshawar has been divided south and west due to BRT, making life miserable for the people.

The residents were already in trouble because of the ill-planned BRT project and the closure of the underpass added to their miseries, he added. “Elderly people, women and schoolchildren have to cover more than a kilometre distance for crossing the road due to absence of flyover and closure of the old underpass,” he complained. He warned the people would be compelled on uprooting the fence if the government and PDA authorities did not open the underpass within a week. University Road traders union president Muhammad Nawaz and general secretary Khalid Khan also spoke on the occasion.