October 22, 2019

Govt asked to ensure financial help through PBM

Peshawar

October 22, 2019

GHALLANAI: The poor people of Mohmand tribal district on Monday asked the managing director of Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) and federal government to ensure provision of financial help through the organisation.

Talking to this scribe, the destitute residents belonging to Ghallanai, Michini and far-flung areas of Mohmand district said that they had applied for the financial assistance from the Baitul Maal since long but nothing was reimbursed to them so far. They said that they had been suffering from various diseases and were unable to afford the expenses of the treatment. “We can at least purchase medicines when the financial help is provided to us,” a resident of Michini said. They said their application for help were carrying details of the medical papers authenticating their suffering from diseases.

