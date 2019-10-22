close
Tue Oct 22, 2019
October 22, 2019

6-member gang of fraudsters busted

Peshawar

 
October 22, 2019

The Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six members of a gang which used to loot people through fraud.An official of the FIA said that the agency with the help of authorities of the Pakistan Air Force conducted raids in Peshawar and Chakwal to arrest the accused. The official said the gang used to collect money from people seeking jobs by offering them employment in the PAF.

