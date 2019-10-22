6-member gang of fraudsters busted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Anti-Corruption Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested six members of a gang which used to loot people through fraud.An official of the FIA said that the agency with the help of authorities of the Pakistan Air Force conducted raids in Peshawar and Chakwal to arrest the accused. The official said the gang used to collect money from people seeking jobs by offering them employment in the PAF.
