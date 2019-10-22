India on brink of Test sweep over S Africa

RANCHI, India: Pace duo Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav claimed five wickets between them on Monday to put India on the brink of a series whitewash after South Africa crumbled while following-on in the third Test.

At the end of the third day in Ranchi, the tourists were on 132-8, trailing India by 203 runs, with replacement batsman Theunis de Bruyn on 30 and Anrich Nortje, on five. De Bruyn came in under the new concussion sub rule after Dean Elgar took a nasty hit on the helmet from a short delivery by Yadav and had to retire hurt on 16.

The impact left the opener shaken as he lay on the ground getting physio assistance, and officials called for early tea with the Proteas reeling on 26-4. Events did not improve for South Africa as Shami claimed three wickets, including South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis for four, while Yadav struck twice.South Africa’s first innings ended on 162 earlier as they chased India’s 497-9 declared.