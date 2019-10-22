Ref triggers anger for ‘mocking’ France red card

OITA: World Cup referee Jaco Peyper has sparked anger after posing for a photo with Wales fans in which he appeared to mimic the elbow that led to Sebastien Vahaamahina’s quarter-final red card.

The South African official dismissed the hulking lock in Oita on Sunday after video replays showed him smashing his elbow into the face of Welsh flanker Aaron Wainwright early in the second half with France leading by nine points. Vahaamahina’s shocking rush of blood changed the course of the game and Wales hit back to win 20-19 and book their place in the last four, where they will face South Africa.

But France fans reacted with astonishment after Peyper was seen smiling for the camera alongside beer-drinking Wales fans with his right elbow raised to the chin of one of them, seeming to poke fun at the sickening incident on Sunday night.World Rugby officials are set to investigate Peyper’s embarrassing faux pas but remained tight-lipped on Monday.