JUI-F senses conspiracy as one-month-old FIR against its local leaders goes viral

In a one-month-old FIR against three local leaders of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) that has recently gone viral on social media, the police are yet to arrest the suspects who were booked in the case over extortion allegations.
An FIR No 359/19 under Sections 384-385/34 was registered at the Landhi police station on September 19 on the complaint of a citizen, Kashif Nizam, against three JUI-F leaders, including the party’s deputy emir for District Malir Maulana Sabir Ashrafi, Maulana Hanif and Saleem.
The complainant alleged that the JUI-F leaders came to his residence in Landhi and asked him to pay Rs50,000 in extortion to generate funds for the party’s sit-in in Islamabad and threatened him and his family with dire consequences in case of non-payment.
The complainant asked the police to take action against the suspects. However, no arrests have been made despite the passage of over a month after the FIR registration.
On the other hand, JUI-F leader Qari Usman strongly condemned the FIR and its recent circulation on social media. “The FIR is about one month old but it is being circulated on media a few days before the time the JUI-F is going to hold a sit-in in Islamabad,” he said. “This is not for the first time as multiple campaigns have already been launched such as issuing fake letters to create hurdles for the sit-in.” The JUI-F leader said that the party has more than 100,000 party workers in Karachi and at least 50 per cent of them will participate in the march towards Islamabad.
“The JUI-F workers from all the six districts of Karachi will gather on the Super Highway to march towards Islamabad,” he said. Terming the FIR bogus, he maintained that the JUI-F leaders nominated in the FIR were aged as all of them were above 70 years.
He added that he had also discussed the matter with a senior police official and asked him to unearth the hidden hands doing propaganda against the party before its sit-in in Islamabad by highlighting a month-old FIR.
