Wishing to oust PTI govt a fools’ dream, says Sindh governor

SUKKUR: Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, himself, was not certain about the purpose of the sit-in (Dharna) in the federal capital.

Addressing a ceremony at the Cadet College Petaro, Jamshoro, the Sindh governor said if Maulana wishes to get the federal government ousted through his sit-in, then he is living in fools’ paradise because Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came into power through the electoral process, not by other means. Imran Ismail said the government will definitely complete its electoral tenure, and added that whoever wants to come to power should wait for five years. He said the opposition parties that are joining the sit-in, in the past claimed such an exercise was against the interest of the state. The Sindh governor advised Maulana Fazl to review his decision because using seminaries students for political gain is not ethical and it will also send Pakistan’s negative image to the world. He said the government will not allow anybody to create anarchy in the country. The PTI leader said protest is a democratic right but the Maulana gave a message of violence during the rehearsal of their so-called Azadi March.

Governor Imran Ismail said the Cadet College Petaro has been providing some excellent opportunities for the youth to enhance their skills through not only academic but also extracurricular activities. He said it is one of the best institutions, playing a vital role in prosperity of the country.

Imran Ismail also emphasized students, who are dreaming big, can only achieve their goals through hard work and solid commitments. The governor, on the occasion, also presented shields to students who secured positions in speech competition. Earlier, Imran Ismail laid the foundation stone of the CCP secretariat, having facilities of digital library, Chinese language centre, sports complex, and a stadium.