Girl commits suicide in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A young girl committed suicide at her residence in Mari Khankhail area on Saturday night.

The body of a 17-year-old girl was found hanging with a ceiling fan and the family later informed the police. The mother of the deceased, while lodging the FIR with police, stated that she went to call her daughter Sadia and knocked at the door of her room but she didn't reply.

According to her mother, Sadia was mentally ill and committed suicide for unknown reasons. The body was taken to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital and handed over to the family on completion of medico-legal formalities there. In another incident, four people sustained injuries when two motorbikes collided head-on in the Bajna area. The injured were rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital. They left the hospital after receiving emergency treatment.