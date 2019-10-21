close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

String of stray kite claims life of biker

National

LAHORE: A 24-year-old youth died after string of a stray kite slit his throat near T No 5 Gulshan Ravi in Sanda area here on Sunday.

The victim identified as Usman, son of Khalid, was on his way on a bike when the string of a stray kite slit his throat, leaving him in a pool of blood, the police said quoting witnesses. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

