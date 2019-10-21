String of stray kite claims life of biker

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 24-year-old youth died after string of a stray kite slit his throat near T No 5 Gulshan Ravi in Sanda area here on Sunday.
The victim identified as Usman, son of Khalid, was on his way on a bike when the string of a stray kite slit his throat, leaving him in a pool of blood, the police said quoting witnesses. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
LAHORE: A 24-year-old youth died after string of a stray kite slit his throat near T No 5 Gulshan Ravi in Sanda area here on Sunday.
The victim identified as Usman, son of Khalid, was on his way on a bike when the string of a stray kite slit his throat, leaving him in a pool of blood, the police said quoting witnesses. He was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.