PN joins Trans Regional Maritime Network

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has joined 32-member Trans Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN) based in Italy.

The Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, formally, signed the ‘Note of Accession’ for joining the organisation at the Naval Headquarters, Islamabad. Ambassador of the Italian Republic, Stefano Pontecorvo, was also present at the occasion.

Trans Regional Maritime Network (T-RMN) was established in 2008 to facilitate exchange of maritime information at Trans Regional level amongst the participating nations. By joining T-RMN community, the Pakistan Navy will have access to maritime related information which will augment the comprehensive maritime picture already being maintained at Joint Maritime Information Coordination Center (JIMCC) of the Pakistan Navy at Karachi, the spokesman of Pakistan Navy said.

The JMICC is rapidly evolving as the hub of maritime related information in the region since its inception in 2013. Presently, the centre is integrated with various regional and trans regional stakeholders to strengthen maritime security in the region.

The spokesman said that integration of Pakistan Navy in T-RMN is an important step towards the Pakistan Navy’s vision of ensuring safety and security at high seas through a collaborative approach. Such multilateral arrangements play a vital role in exchange of information among member nations on maritime traffic plying across the world.