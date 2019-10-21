Buzdar condemns Indian firing on civilians

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Sunday condemned the unprovoked firing on civilians by Indian forces at the Line of Control (LoC). Paying tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs, he said that targeting innocent civilians speaks volume of Indian confusion. Indian army, by targeting unarmed civilians, was violating the international human rights, he added. He said brave Pakistani soldiers, in retaliatory fire, killed many Indian soldiers. “India must remember that the whole Pakistani nation was standing with their courageous armed forces.”