No justification for protest politics in current situation, says Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Sunday said there was no justification of politics of protest in the current situation.

In a statement, the chief minister said that Pakistan was facing external and internal challenges. Opposition should think before taking any step, he advised.

The chief minister said that every possible step would be taken to protect life and property of the citizens and also to maintain peace in the country. He directed police to discharge their duties with honesty to cope with anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar here reviewed in detail the law and orderin the province. The meeting agreed upon a comprehensive liaison between Punjab and federal governments for betterment of peace in the province.