Lower Dir: ANP to attend Azadi March

TIMERGARA: Awami National Party (ANP), Lower Dir chapter, on Sunday announced to participate in Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on October 31.

Speaking at a meeting of party workers at the residence of Lower Dir ANP senior vice-president Malik Sajjad Yousafzai at Balambat, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and ANP Lower Dir president Bahadar Khan, general secretary Malik Muhammad Zeb Khan and Malik Sajjad Yousafzai said that thousands of party workers from Lower Dir would leave for Islamabad to participate in Azadi March. "The days of the incumbent government are numbered as ANP president Asfandyar Wali Khan has fully supported the opposition's march on Islamabad and thousands of ANP workers from Lower Dir would join it," he added.

Meanwhile, talking to this scribe at his residence, ANP spokesman and former senator Zahid Khan said the government had miserably failed on all fronts. He added that the country had been sold out to the IMF whose agents were formulating Pakistan's economic policies, which had broken the backbone of the poor people.