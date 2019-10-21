Bhootani unlikely to attend Hubco opening ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, who was elected from Lasbela-Gwadar as an independent MNA last year and is the government ally, has decided not to a tend the inauguration ceremony of Hubco Coal Power Plant Monday, to be graced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Though, he was invited by the Hubco administration, he declined to be part of the event, saying his concerns regarding the local people as well as the environment, still existed, which was why he made up this decision.

Bhootani had launched an active movement with regards to the plant, citing his concerns and thousands of locals extended support to him.

“My petition is still pending in the related tribunal and court and in such situation it will be the negation of my stance, if I decided to attend the ceremony. I feel sorry that prime minister will be visiting my constituency and I despite being his government ally, won’t be there to welcome him in the event,” Bhootani said.