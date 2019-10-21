Pak economic indicators improving day by day: Firdous

SIALKOT/ ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Pakistan’s economic indicators are getting better day by day.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said that due to prudent economic policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, there had been 13.98 per cent increase in national exports and a significant decrease in imports of the country.

Dr Firdous said all international monetary institutions including World Bank (WB) were appreciating the prevailing economic system in Pakistan. She said Pak economy, undoubtedly, was successfully moving ahead in the right direction. She said the government was providing an ideal, conducive and protected environment to local and foreign investors, adding that several more big Chinese investors would bring investment in Pakistan during the next four years.

The special assistant said Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee. She said Pakistan was providing complete religious freedom to all its minorities, especially the Sikh community. She said Pakistan had won the hearts and minds of the Sikh community by launching the grand Kartarpur Corridor project. She said the government had started religious tourism in the country by opening doors to the Sikh community globally. Dr Firdous said the national games would soon be held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP). She said the recent visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan showed to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country and Pakistanis are peace-loving people.

She regretted that India had been trying to put Pakistan in the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), but all its nefarious designs had failed. The special assistant said martyrdom of five civilians and one soldier in unprovoked Indian firing was condemnable. She said Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to the Indian aggression and they had full capability to defend every inch of the motherland. She said the ceasefire violations by the Indian forces and targeting of civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir had exposed the Indian brutalities, and the UNO must take serious notice of martyrdom of civilians and Pak Army soldiers in unprovoked shelling by the Indian army.