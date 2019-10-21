close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

PML-N demands premier’s resignation

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

LAHORE: The PML-N has asked Imran Khan to tender resignation from the post of prime ministership.

In a statement Sunday, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said threats and use of abusive language cannot force Opposition parties to withdraw their demand of prime minister’s resignation. The PML-N leader said the government was trying to negotiate with those who, as per the government, had earlier sought NRO from it. She said the Opposition would continue with their demand of PM’s resignation at all costs and a massive protest is being launched by end of this month. We are not afraid of the government and would go ahead with the planned demonstration, she maintained.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story