PML-N demands premier’s resignation

LAHORE: The PML-N has asked Imran Khan to tender resignation from the post of prime ministership.

In a statement Sunday, the PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said threats and use of abusive language cannot force Opposition parties to withdraw their demand of prime minister’s resignation. The PML-N leader said the government was trying to negotiate with those who, as per the government, had earlier sought NRO from it. She said the Opposition would continue with their demand of PM’s resignation at all costs and a massive protest is being launched by end of this month. We are not afraid of the government and would go ahead with the planned demonstration, she maintained.