US defence secretary arrives in Kabul

KABUL: US Defence Secretary Mark Esper arrived in Kabul Sunday on an unannounced visit, an Afghan official said.Esper’s visit -- his first to Afghanistan since being confirmed as Pentagon chief in July -- comes amid deep uncertainty about the fate of America’s military mission in Afghanistan after talks between Washington and the Taliban collapsed. According to Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan defence ministry, Esper was due to meet with “key leaders and receive an operational update”.

The United States and the Taliban were last month on the brink of signing a deal that would have seen US forces begin to withdraw from Afghanistan in return for various insurgent security commitments.

But negotiations collapsed at the last minute when President Donald Trump declared talks “dead” following a Taliban attack that killed a US soldier.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the US special envoy leading negotiations, has since spoken informally with Taliban officials in Pakistan, raising the possibility the US is seeking to resume talks.

US Forces-Afghanistan, headquartered in Kabul, did not immediately return a request for comment on Esper’s visit.

Meanwhile, European Union officials called for a ceasefire in Afghanistan, saying the breakdown in talks between the US and the Taliban presented an opportunity to push anew for a truce.

Roland Kobia, the EU special envoy for Afghanistan, said the talks’ collapse provided a chance to push for a ceasefire which would, in turn, prove a large enough change in Afghanistan for Trump to consider resuming negotiations.

“It´s the right moment and the right opportunity to maybe go one step beyond a simple reduction in violence and explore ways in which a ceasefire ... will take place,” Kobia told Kabul journalists.

“The idea is really to see how we can move the ceasefire idea forward instead of leaving it for later. ... There is an opportunity here today”. When asked how the EU, which has only a limited footprint in Afghanistan, could leverage a truce, Kobia suggested that the Taliban might return to power in “one form or another” within months so would entertain a truce to help normalise future relations with the European bloc.