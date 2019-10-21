Modi unleashes undeclared war on Pakistan

Ag Agencies

RAWALPINDI: In an undeclared war against Pakistan started by Narendra Modi-led Indian government, the Indian troops martyred six civilians and a soldier in a heavy gunfire and shelling at the Line of Control (LoC).

The Pakistan Army killed nine Indian soldiers, injured several and destroyed two bunkers in a befitting response in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors, the ISPR said on Sunday. According to the ISPR, Lance Naik Zahid and five civilians Haji Muhammad Azam (60), his son Muhammad Rafaqat (28), Haji Sarfaraz (47), Liaquat Ali and Yasir were martyred.

However, in a tweet, AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider said six civilians were martyred in the Indian firing.

“The Indian forces in occupied Kashmir have gone berserk. In overnight ruthless shelling they have martyred 6 civilians n wounded another 8 in Muzaffarabad n Neelum districts. This is the height of savagery. The world must not stay silent over it,” Haider tweeted.

According to reports, two Pakistani soldiers and six civilians, including five women, were also injured.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said the Indian Army raised white flags as they struggled to pick the bodies of their soldiers and those injured.

“This they should think before initiating unprovoked CFVs (ceasefire violations) and respect military norms by avoiding targeting innocent civilians,” he said in a twitter message.

He said the Indian Army shall always get a befitting response to ceasefire violations and maintained that the Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along the LoC and inflict an unbearable cost on the Indian Army.

He said the Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth.

“The response will come and it will come differently,” he said, adding the Pakistan Army was ready and responded effectively.

He said the Pakistan Army retained the escalation ladder and had that the initiative in their hands.

“We will surprise you and you will never be able to surprise us,” he said.

In a twitter message, he said, “Typical of Indian media falsely claiming targeting of alleged camps. Get access to IOJ&K & have moral courage to cover damages caused by Pak Army. All your previous claims met their fate so shall this one. Follow journalistic ethos of Pak Media for reporting with responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday strongly condemned the unprovoked Indian firing on the civilian population along the LoC.

In a statement, he prayed for an exalted status in the heaven for the martyred civilians and soldiers and for an early recovery of the injured persons.

He saluted the Pakistan Army for its bravery, valiance and giving a befitting response to the Indian security forces.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday condemned the Indian ceasefire violations.

Talking to the media in Multan, he said India was putting regional peace at risk.

Qureshi said Indian lies were exposed before the world regarding the Balakot attack when they fled back after damaging trees.

The foreign minister said Pakistan had always tried to resolve the issues but India was bent upon damaging regional peace.

He said the nation, the armed forces and the government were on the same page, adding that Pakistan had the right to defend the motherland.

He said India was not allowing the world to see what was happening in the Indian Occupied Kashmir over the last two months.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

Addressing a news conference in Sialkot on Sunday, she said the martyrdom of five civilians and one soldier in unprovoked Indian firing was condemnable.

Firdous said Kashmiris had been under strict curfew restrictions for more than 78 days, while India was trying to get Pakistan on the FATF blacklist. She said the country was witnessing positive things due to the ongoing reforms.

She said Pakistan’s imports had reduced significantly while exports were on the upward trajectory had increased.

“Our unwise political leaders seem oblivious to the challenges the country is facing,” she added.

Firdous said using the same day for political objectives was betrayal and an effort to undermine the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Director General (South Asia & Saarc) of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammad Faisal Sunday summoned the Indian Chargé D’affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned the unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC).

After registering protest with Ahluwalia, the Foreign Office issued a statement in which it rejected allegations which the India’s ruling party has been levelling in Haryana and Maharashtra election campaign.

“The anti-Pakistan tirade of the BJP leadership has continued as the electoral process in the Indian States of Haryana and Maharashtra advanced,” said the statement.

It said the allegations of Pakistan’s support to terrorism and drug smuggling had been repeatedly made during election rallies in recent days.

“Pakistan categorically rejects Indian media reports about so – called “launchpads” being targeted by India along the LoC,” it said.

“Pakistan has been invoked repeatedly. Statements have been made regurgitating baseless allegations of Pakistan’s support to terrorism and drug smuggling, threatening stemming the flow of river water to Pakistan, and taking credit for Pakistan’s historic decision of opening of Kartarpur Corridor,” said the statement.

It asked whether the BJP rulers in India had anything else to sell to the electorate other than their hostility towards Pakistan.

“As we have repeatedly emphasised, the instrumental use of Pakistan for domestic political gains and electoral dividends must come to an end in India,” it said.

The Foreign Office said this escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from 2017, when the Indian forces committed more than 1970 ceasefire violations.