Facebook post defaming Holy Prophet (SAW)

DHAKA: At least four people were killed and nearly 50 injured on Sunday after police fired at thousands of people protesting a Facebook post by a Hindu who allegedly defamed the Prophet Muhammad (SAW), officials said.

Mob attacks over Facebook posts perceived to be blasphemous have emerged as a major headache for security forces in Bangladesh, where Muslims make up some 90 percent of the country’s 168 million people.

Some 20,000 Muslims demonstrated at a prayer ground in Borhanuddin town on the country’s largest island of Bhola to call for the execution of the young Hindu man, who was arrested on Saturday over charges of inciting religious tension.

Police said they opened fire in self-defence after some of the crowd threw rocks at their officers.