Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

BD security team visits KRL Ground

Sports

ISLAMABAD: Four-member Bangladesh security team visited KRL Ground in Rawalpindi to check the security arrangements for the forthcoming Bangladesh Under-16 cricket team tour to Pakistan.

The security team comprising Mohammad Atiquzzaman, Daloer Hossain, Mohammad Shariful Hasan and G M Rasel Rana stayed at site for a few hours and checked the team’s arrangements for the matches against Pakistan Under-16 team.

Bangladesh Under-16 is expected to visit Pakistan next week followed by their women team and later by their national team in January 2020.

“This security team was for all three tours,” a Pakistan Cricket Board official, when contacted, said.

