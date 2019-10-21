Altuve propels Astros to lift World Series

HOUSTON: Jose Altuve hit a two-run walk off homer to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-4 win Saturday over the New York Yankees and punch their ticket to the World Series for the second time in three years.

Altuve’s dramatic blast with two outs in the bottom of the ninth came after the Yankees DJ LeMahieu had tied the marathon contest with a home run in the top half of the inning.

“That’s how you take a punch in the face and not flinch and punch them right back,” said Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander.

Altuve’s performance was backed up by superb defence from outfielders Josh Reddick and Michael Brantley, who made game saving diving catches in back-to-back late innings for the Astros to clinch the AL Championship series in six games.

The Astros, who captured the World Series title in 2017, will host the upstart Washington Nationals in the MLB championship series starting Tuesday. “I get asked to describe Jose Altuve all the time,” Houston manager AJ Hinch said. “I think MVP is what he is.”

Altuve’s homer off Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman travelled 407 feet to left field and scored teammate George Springer, who walked to start Houston’s half of the inning.

Altuve hit the fifth walk-off pennant-winning playoff home run in league history, joining Yankees manager Aaron Boone, Travis Ishikawa, Chris Chambliss and Magglio Ordonez.

“The ending was cruel,” said Boone. “It is really cruel.” The teams combined to use 14 pitchers in a sustained game that took four hours and nine minutes.

Reddick made a clutch diving catch in the top of the sixth off the bat of Brett Gardner to preserve the Astros’ lead with the Yankees runners in scoring position.

Not to be outdone, Brantley made a similar diving catch in right field but he had the gumption to jump up and throw a laser to first baseman Yuli Gurriel to catch New York baserunner Aaron Judge for the double play to end the top of the seventh inning.