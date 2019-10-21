Positive response from SL over Tests

LAHORE: Chances of Sri Lanka playing Test matches in Pakistan brightened after a positive response from their cricket board.

Sri Lanka is to play two Test matches of the ICC Championship later in December with Pakistan being the host. After the success story of the ODIs and T20 series, Pakistan insisted Sri Lanka to play the Test series also here. But they were reluctant with a view that the longer version of the game required gelling to the conditions and the players cannot remain locked in the hotel and ground for a long duration. They wanted the test rubber to be played on a neutral venue of UAE, which remained Pkaistan home away from home for the last nearly 10 years.

However, PCB asked the SLC to share the expenses of the series conduct at the neutral venue, which is believed a burden for the SL board which too is finds it difficult to meet its finances. After assurances of proper protocol required for the Test matches, the SLC has given a positive response.

The Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka are part of the ICC Test Championship. For the series, Karachi and Rawalpindi have been narrowed down as the venues for the two Test matches.

Lahore was not chosen as a venue for the Test match due to weather in the city in December which would likely affect the match.