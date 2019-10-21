close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
October 21, 2019

Highway danger

Newspost

 
October 21, 2019

The Makran Coastal Highway has been found to be one of the most hazardous highways of Pakistan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has ranked Pakistan is one of most dangerous countries for road accidents. Reportedly, around 36,000 people were killed in road accidents across the country last year.

The National Transport and Safety Authority must stop careless drivers from speeding on roads and highways.

Adnan Dost

Karachi

