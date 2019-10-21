Highway danger

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Makran Coastal Highway has been found to be one of the most hazardous highways of Pakistan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has ranked Pakistan is one of most dangerous countries for road accidents. Reportedly, around 36,000 people were killed in road accidents across the country last year.
The National Transport and Safety Authority must stop careless drivers from speeding on roads and highways.
Adnan Dost
Karachi
