Parachutist gatecrashes Inter Milan’s win at Sassuolo

MILAN: A parachutist landed on the pitch during Sunday’s seven-goal Serie A thriller between Sassuolo and Inter Milan in northern Italy. The game was briefly suspended at Sassuolo’s Mapei Stadium two minutes before the break.

Romelu Lukaku was just about to take a penalty when the incident occurred with the Inter Milan striker going on to convert for a 3-1 lead for the visitors. Broadcaster DAZN did not show images during the live broadcast of the match but the photos soon went viral on social medial in Italy.

The parachutist was quickly evacuated by security agents at the stadium in Emilia-Romagna. Braces from both former Manchester United striker Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez sealed a 4-3 win for Inter, who stay second in the Italian league one point behind leaders Juventus.

Domenico Beradi (16), Filip Djuricic (74) and Jeremie Boga (81) all scored for the home side who are 16th after their fifth loss of the season.