Pak Army responds to unprovoked firing by India on LoC: Nine Indian soldiers killed, two bunkers destroyed

Ag APP

RAWALPINDI: Nine Indian soldiers were killed and several others injured as Pakistan Army effectively responded to India’s unprovoked ceasefire violations in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri Sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Kashmir, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

Two bunkers of Indian Army were also destroyed during the exchange of fire, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a series of tweets. He said one Pakistani soldier and five civilians embraced martyrdom and two soldiers and five civilians sustained injuries as a result of ceasefire violations by Indian forces. “Targeting innocent civilians by Indian Army is an attempt to justify their false claims of targeting alleged camps,” Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said. The injured civilians were immediately evacuated to district hospitals for medical aid.

Maj-Gen Ghafoor said UNMOGIP as well as domestic and foreign media had open access to Azad Kashmir, a liberty not available in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said Indian lies to justify their false claims and preparations for a false flag operation would continue to be exposed with truth. “Indian Army shall always get befitting response to CFVs (ceasefire violations). Pakistan Army shall protect innocent civilians along LOC & inflict unbearable cost to Indian Army. Indian lies to justify their false claims & preparations for a false flag operation will continue to be exposed with truth.”

Maj-Gen Ghafoor further said Indian Army was struggling to pick dead bodies and evacuate their injured soldiers. He said Indian Army was raising white flag. That they should think before initiating unprovoked ceasefire violations and respect military norms by avoiding targeting innocent civilians, he added.