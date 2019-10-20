National Games torch reaches KP

MANSEHRA: The National Games torch has reached Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Khyber Pakhtun-khwa is going to host 33rd National Games in Peshawar from November 9 this year.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Olympic Association President Aqil Shah, Member Provincial Assembly Ahmad Hussain Shah and former Olympian Arshad Hussain received the torch at Naran in Kaghan valley.

The school girls and boys had also assembled at the main road in Naran to welcome the torch relay and presented them with bouquets.

The National Games relay journey, which started from the Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah mausoleum in Karachi on October 6 this year, would culminate its journey at Pak-Afghan border in Torkham.

“I am thankful to provincial Minister of Sports and Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan, who sponsored the National Games being held in Peshawar after nine years and earmarked an amount of Rs330 million,” Aqil Shah told a reception in Naran.

He said that it was a great event being held in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A Rescue 1122 team along with two ambulances also accompanied torch relay from Naran to Peshawar.

The convoy later left Naran for Mansehra where a ceremony at Zafar Park would be held and it would proceed to Abbottabad and other destinations, respectively.