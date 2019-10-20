Rana Sanuallah case: Lives of witnesses in danger: Afridi

SLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Saturday called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah a drug lord and said there was evidence against him but lives of the witnesses in the case were in danger.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Afridi said the PTI government was after the drug dealers in the country, but whenever a political drug dealer was arrested, a media trial of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was done.

Calling Sanaullah a drug lord, Afridi questioned what the PML-N leader’s source of income was.

Terming Sanaullah’s case as a test case, the state minister once again claimed they had evidence and witnesses against him. The minister also played an alleged audio message from Sanaullah during the press conference as well. “Evidence against the accused was presented in the court but the lives of our witnesses are in danger. I demand the case be shifted to Rawalpindi to protect the ANF witnesses and a daily trail should be allowed be conducted in jail,” Afridi said.

He added, Sanaullah was openly targeting ANF personnel and that notice should be taken of the threats.

Afridi further said Sanaullah was arrested from the road and not his home with 15kg of heroin and ANF presented the evidence within two weeks.