Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

Labourer gets Rs1.1m electricity bill for 41 units

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) sent a bill of over Rs 1.1 million to a labourer of Chak 68 Dhandra on using 31 units during this month. After receiving the inflated bill, Zulfiqar Ahmad fainted and he was removed to a nearby hospital. Talking to reporters at the hospital, Zulfiqar Ahmad told that the amount of his electricity bill should not be exceeded from Rs 800 after using 41 units, but the Fesco sent him inflated bill.

