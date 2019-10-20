Three held for running illegal gateway exchange

FAISALABAD: An FIA team on Saturday raided Wapda Town, Canal Road, and arrested three people on the charge of running an illegal gateway exchange.

The team raided and arrested Anwarul Haq, Muhammad Umar and Muhammad Umair. The accused in connivance with Tahir Rafiq were allegedly busy connecting the calls received from various foreign countries to their clients since long.

DACOIT FLEES FROM POLICE CUSTODY: Imran Ahmad, a dangerous criminal involved in dozens of dacoity and robbery cases, escaped from the custody of Satiana police when he was being shifted to some unknown place for investigation. SP Tariq Sukhera told that Imran did not flee from Satiana police station custody. He fled during his shifting from the police station to investigation place, he claimed.

The SP said that raids were being conducted to arrest the fleeing dacoit.

THREE HELD WITH NARCOTICS: Police have arrested three drug pushers and recovered 2.5kg heroin and charas from their possession.

The police raided and arrested Shahzad Khurram of Samanabad, Muhammad Kashif of Jhang Road and Muhammad Iqbal of Dilawar Colony. The police have registered separate cases.

Four killed in Faisalabad incidents: As many as four people were killed in separate incidents here on Saturday.Zafar and his wife Sumaira were on their way when the woman’s veil entangled in the wheel of their bike and the vehicle slipped on a road. As a result, the woman died instantly while her husband sustained injuries. In another incident, motorcyclist Muhammad Ali of Chak 118/JB was killed by the dacoits during a dacoity incident on Sargodha Road. His sister was also injured in the incident. In the third incident, a youth was crushed to death by a speeding trailer on Satiana Road. Rana Ahsan Ahmad, a landlord of Chak 85/GB, Dijkot, was allegedly shot dead while Israr Ahmad, Shakeel, Mohsin, Waqas and Rashid were critically wounded when their rivals accused Sabir and his accomplices opened fire at them. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

COMMITS SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at Chak 60/JB on Saturday. Farhan Ahmad ended his life by cutting his throat with a sharp-edged weapon. The motive behind the incident is said to be that the deceased had fed-up from his prolonged illness.

464 KILNS TO BE CLOSE DOWN: The Environment Department has decided to close down 464 kilns for not installing Zig Zag technology to avoid smog in the district from November 1. Reportedly, despite issuance of repeatedly notices to the owners of the kilns, the owners of the kilns did not install the modern technology.

DOCTORS’ STRIKE CONTINUES: The strike of the members of Young Doctors Association and paramedics of Allied Hospital and the DHQ Hospital, Faisalabad is continuing against the enactment of MTI Act. The doctors locked the OPD ward and other department and held a protest demonstration and marched on roads outside the hospitals. They said they would continue the strike till the acceptance of their demands.

Man held over fake call: Police Saturday arrested a man on the charge of fake dacoity call. According to police, Ashfaq of Mohallah Walipura called Rescue-15 and informed that he was deprived of cash by dacoits. A team of Ghulam Muhammadabad police reached the spot and investigated the incident.

During interrogation, it was proved that Ashfaq had called police only to harass his opponents. The police arrested the accused.

Farmers advised to complete gram cultivation by Nov 15: Agriculture Department Saturday advised farmers to complete cultivation of grams up to November 15 to get bumper crop.Talking to reporters, a spokesman for the Agriculture Department said best suitable time for gram cultivation in Gujrat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi and Narowal is up to November 10 while farmers of Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar and other districts of central Punjab can cultivate the crop up to November 15. He said farmers should use approved varieties of gram seeds, including Balkasar-2000, Punjab-2008, Wanihar-2000, Bital-98, Bital-2016, NIAB CH 2016, Bhakkar-2011, CM-2008, Noor-2009, Punjab-91, Punjab Chana-2000, CM-98, Neefa-88, etc to get bumper crop, he added.