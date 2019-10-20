4 newborns die at DHQ

HAFIZABAD: Four newborn babies died in the nursery ward of District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Hafizabad on Saturday night.

The kids were born at the hospital. According to MS Dr Rehan Azhar, three kids were born prematurely and one was very weak.

He said the doctors provided all necessary facilities to them but they died because of their critical condition.

The MS said the doctors informed the parents of the newborns about their critical condition and advised them to take them to Lahore, but the parents insisted on keeping them at the DHQ. He said no negligence was found on the part of doctors during their treatment and their parents had not made complaint of any kind.