Sun Oct 20, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 20, 2019

PU to appoint ex-VCs professor emeritus

National

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Syndicate meeting on Saturday decided to appoint all its retired Vice Chancellors (VCs), who have completed their respective tenure, as professor emeritus. As Professor Emeritus the former VCs would be part of the Punjab University’s Academic Council and other bodies in order to take part in the decision-making process. The syndicate’s 1733rd meeting, presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhter, also approved regular appointments of Dr Khalid Khan as the university’s Registrar and Rauf Nawaz as regular Controller of Examinations.

