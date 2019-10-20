Masses can’t be left at mercy of armed militias: Firdous

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, warned that no one would be allowed to exploit people under the garb of religion, claiming the political rivals are confused about whether to hold a march or stage a sit-in.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday , she clarified that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with the Ulema on Friday had nothing to do with the JUI-F’s Azadi March. She said religious scholars were present in the meeting, while Mufti Taqi Usmani supported the Kashmir narrative. She said the successors of those who had opposed the creation of Pakistan today want to destabilise the country through unrest and anarchy. “At that time, Pakistan finally came into being, and it will achieve stability and all the economic indicators today,” she pointed out. Dr. Awan maintained that the government is not going to take away the right to protest being the constitutional right of everyone and then asked had anyone ever formed an armed militia for this purpose. She said growers, doctors and journalists are also holding protests but they never resorted to such an ‘extreme move’. She declared in categorical terms that a state within the state could never be allowed, indirectly referring to the JUI-F’s baton-totting force.

While there is a hullabaloo going on somewhere, she noted, the respective provincial governments are also making preparations accordingly. “The masses could not be left at the mercy of such armed ‘militias’ (jathay),” she emphasised. When her attention was drawn towards the JUI-F’s preparations and parades by its activists, she contended there could be no reaction before action and said they are still holding parades and uploading its videos on the social media.

On Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s criticism of the government’s economic policies and claims on this count, she said a person on Friday was talking about economy and claiming to turn it around in six months adding they were responsible for the bad shape of economy and were again trying to befool the people, who are not ready to fall into their trap. Referring to the statistics shared by the prime minister on his twitter account, Firdous said these would dampen the opposition, adding that all economic indicators were positive and with them were linked building of houses and creation of jobs. She said the government was fighting on the FATF front, while India faced defeat despite their repeated attempts to see Pakistan placed on the black list.

Referring to Friday’s meeting, she said Prime Minister Imran Khan while taking strict notice of rising inflation had directed the authorities to bring the flour price down. Dr Awan noted that the prime minister had also expressed anger over the increase in the price of sugar and directed strict action against the profiteers and hoarders besides seeking suggestions from various ministries to bring the prices of essential items down. Firdous said flour price has increased in Sindh as the provincial government did not purchase wheat on time. She said the prime minister had directed release of 100,000 ton wheat for Sindh.

The SAPM said the prime minister while chairing another meeting directed preparation of database of Evacuee Trust Property Board’s properties to make their best utilization. She explained the federal and provincial governments would work together to devise a strategy regarding the Auqaf properties after Friday's meeting on the subject chaired by prime minister. Dr Awan pointed out that the income of Muslim shrines would be used for facilitation of visitors.

In a number of tweets, she said public meetings being arranged and addressed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari using official resources of Sindh government did not manifest the public sentiments. She said the masses had rejected Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s narrative of targeting the national institutions through the power of vote two days ago. “Our institutions are our pride and guarantors of our security and defence”. Firdous wondered as to which masters those, who were influenced by the anti-Pakistan narrative, were trying to appease through their irresponsible statements.