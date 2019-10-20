Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’: PM shown video of drugs recovery from Rana Sana, says minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Narcotics Control Sheharyar Afridi has said that no one is above the law, adding that no case should be exaggerated.

Talking to Shahzad Iqbal, anchor of Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan’ on Saturday, he said that Rana Sanaullah has been arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force whose expertise are known in the world. He said that four judges have refused to hear case against Rana Sanaullah as he is an El Chapo and threats people. The minister said in Rawalpindi an ANF inspector was shot at. The minister said that Rana Sanaullah was monitored for three weeks, and that all the proofs are available in the video. He said that video on recovery of heroin from Rana Sanaullah has been shown to the prime minister. He said that when the trial would start evidence will be presented before court.

The minister also said that Geo News was confusing people regarding case against Rana Sanaullah, adding that Shahzeb Khanzada and Shahzad Iqbal were defending Rana Sanaullah.