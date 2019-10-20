Mufti Naeem opposes JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’

By Our correspondent

KARACHI: Opposing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Azadi March, Jamia Binoria Aalimiyah Chief Mufti Muhammad Naeem on Saturday said that seminaries students should not be used for political gains.

Talking to a two-member delegation comprising Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, who called on him at his office in Jamia Binoria, Mufti Naeem said that seminaries should not be used for politics.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that these types of activities will put negative impacts on seminaries and will hurt the image of Madrasas in the world. He urged the seminaries to restrain their students from participating in the march.

Earlier on October 14, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had failed to enlist the support of the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) for his upcoming Azadi March. The JUI-F chief had telephoned JI leader Liaquat Baloch to discuss the anti-government march and sought the latter’s support for the purpose.

Speaking to a private television channel, Baloch had said every political party had its own agenda. The JI had already been engaged in a protest campaign against Indian repression against Kashmiris in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he had added. Meanwhile, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi requested all the seminaries Saturday not to allow their students for politics purposes. Quoting Mufti Muhammad Naeem of Jamia Binoria, he tweeted that the seminaries should not allow their students for political purposes and bar them from being part of any sit-in or rally and any other such programme.