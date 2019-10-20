Lawbreakers not to be spared: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for safeguarding the life and property of citizens. Action will be taken against law-breaking elements without any discrimination. He was presiding over a meeting to review law and order in province. Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah also attended the meeting.
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for safeguarding the life and property of citizens. Action will be taken against law-breaking elements without any discrimination. He was presiding over a meeting to review law and order in province. Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah also attended the meeting.