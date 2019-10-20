close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
Lawbreakers not to be spared: Buzdar

Top Story

 
October 20, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that every possible step would be taken for safeguarding the life and property of citizens. Action will be taken against law-breaking elements without any discrimination. He was presiding over a meeting to review law and order in province. Federal Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Shah also attended the meeting.

