15 die in dam collapse at Siberian gold mine

MOSCOW: Fifteen people were killed and another six missing after an illegally built dam collapsed at an artisanal gold mine in a remote Siberian settlement on Saturday, in the latest deadly accident to hit Russia.

The dam on the Seiba River in the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk burst and flooded several cabins where workers lived, authorities said.

Icy and muddy floodwaters hit the cabins in a mining camp located near the village of Shchetinkino early Saturday morning as the workers were resting. A rescue-and-search mission will last through the night, said Alyona Aleksishina, spokeswoman for the regional branch of the emergencies ministry.

"It will continue despite everything," she told AFP.

Six people were still missing, she said.

Officials said the dam had been built in breach of safety rules and claimed that the authorities were not aware of its existence.

President Vladimir Putin ordered officials to provide assistance to the victims and identify the reasons for the accident, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Investigators said they have opened a criminal probe into a breach of safety rules.

Sixteen victims received medical aid, and four of them were airlifted to a regional hospital.

A team of doctors including a neurosurgeon were dispatched to the scene from the city of Krasnoyarsk, which is located some 4,000 kilometres east of Moscow.

Footage broadcast on national television showed the remote settlement surrounded by the woods and mountains, the ground covered in light snow.

Overall, about 180 workers were thought to be living at the remote mining site.

An unidentified worker from the mine told Govorit Moskva, a Moscow-based radio station, that people had been caught by surprise. "People were sleeping, apparently they did not even understand anything," he said.

He described the accommodation as hastily built cabins.

"That says it all," he said.

The worker said there were four such dams in the area that had been built more than three years ago, adding that smaller breaches had happened in the past.

The dam was built in violation of "every single norm," said the head of the local government, Yury Lapshin. Rains could have eroded the dam, officials said.